Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1378
 EUR
0,0004
0,04 %
EUR - GBP
25.11.2025 12:36:39

Spain Producer Prices Rise For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Spain's producer prices increased for the second straight month in October, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices gained 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.2 percent rise in September. This was the second consecutive increase.

Excluding energy, producer prices were down 0.1 percent from the previous year.

Within overall index, capital goods prices advanced 2.1 percent and energy prices were up 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, prices of consumer and intermediate goods decreased 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.5 percent, offsetting September's 0.5 percent decrease.

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
