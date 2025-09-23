Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,5975
 SEK
-0,0420
-0,33 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
23.09.2025 14:06:18

Sweden Cuts Policy Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - Sweden's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in order to support economic recovery and signaled an end to the easing cycle.

The executive board of the Riksbank decided to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent.

The bank has reduced the rate by 200 basis points since it started policy easing in May 2024.

"If the outlook for inflation and economic activity holds, the policy rate is expected to remain at this level for some time to come," the bank said in a statement.

However, the bank said the outlook for inflation and economic activity is uncertain, and there are factors that could lead to a different design of monetary policy going forward.

Policymakers observed that economic activity has been weak for a long time and the timing of the expected recovery has been gradually pushed forward. The turnaround on the labor market appears to be taking longer than expected, the board noted.

The economy is forecast to grow 0.9 percent in 2025, which was smaller than the previous outlook of 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2026 was lifted to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent.

Although inflation remained elevated in August, the board assessed that high inflation is transitory.

The bank upgraded its inflation forecast for this year to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent, while that for 2026 was lowered to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in China letztlich tiefer - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Leitindex legt am Dienstag zu, während auch der deutsche Markt Gewinne einfährt. Derweil verbuchten die Indizes in China Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen