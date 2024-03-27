Sweden Holds Key Interest Rate At 4.00% As Expected

(RTTNews) - Sweden's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and hinted at rate cut in May or June.

The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the policy rate at 4.00 percent.

Although the risk of inflation becoming entrenched at levels that are too high is continuing to decline, inflationary pressures are still somewhat elevated.

Policymakers observed the need for contractionary monetary policy declines when inflation falls towards the target and economic activity is weak.

"It is likely that the policy rate can be cut in May or June if inflation prospects remain favourable," the bank said.