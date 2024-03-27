Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
27.03.2024 09:39:51
Sweden Holds Key Interest Rate At 4.00% As Expected
(RTTNews) - Sweden's central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday and hinted at rate cut in May or June.
The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the policy rate at 4.00 percent.
Although the risk of inflation becoming entrenched at levels that are too high is continuing to decline, inflationary pressures are still somewhat elevated.
Policymakers observed the need for contractionary monetary policy declines when inflation falls towards the target and economic activity is weak.
"It is likely that the policy rate can be cut in May or June if inflation prospects remain favourable," the bank said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich an Gründonnerstag ein wenig höher, der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich mit positivem Vorzeichen in der Nähe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.