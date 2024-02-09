Sweden Industrial Output Expands Slightly In December

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial production increased for the first time in four months in December, though marginally, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Industrial production recovered a calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a revised 0.8 percent fall in November.

Mining and quarrying production grew 9.9 percent from last year, while the decline in manufacturing output softened from 1.4 percent to 0.7 percent.

Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 0.7 percent in December, in contrast to a 2.0 percent drop a month ago. .

Meanwhile, construction output declined notably by 6.1 percent, after a 6.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders fell 6.9 percent annually in December, while they increased 5.5 percent on a monthly basis.