Sweden Industrial Production Recovers 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial production increased somewhat in June after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Industrial production recovered a calendar-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a revised 3.1 percent fall in May.

Mining and quarrying production grew 0.4 percent from last year, while manufacturing output rebounded 0.9 percent.

Services, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 1.7 percent in June, following a 1.4 percent rise a month ago. .

Meanwhile, construction output declined notably by 9.0 percent, after a 7.5 percent fall in the previous month.