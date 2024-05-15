Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
Sweden Inflation Slows To 3.9%, Lowest In 27 Months
(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation softened further in April to the lowest level in more than two years, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 3.9 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to ease slightly to 4.0 percent.
Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since January 2022, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.
Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, increased at a slightly faster pace of 2.3 percent annually in April versus 2.2 percent growth in the prior month. The expected rate was 2.4 percent.
Moreover, the inflation is above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.
The overall inflation in April mostly came from higher housing costs, which were mainly affected by increased mortgage costs and fees for rented and tenant-owned apartments.
This was partly offset by lower electricity costs, which fell sharply by 8.7 percent from last year.
Clothing and footwear prices were 4.4 percent higher, though slower than the 4.9 percent rise in March. Health costs were 6.4 percent more expensive.
Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent gain in the prior month. The expected increase was 0.4 percent. Core consumer prices also rose by 0.3 percent.
