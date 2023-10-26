Sweden Trade Balance Turns To Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous year, as exports rose faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 2.2 billion in September versus a deficit of SEK 0.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In August, the trade balance posted a shortfall of SEK 7.7 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 3.0 percent over the year, and imports rose by 1.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 26.9 billion in September, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 24.7 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 1.6 billion in September, compared to SEK 1.1 billion in the previous month.