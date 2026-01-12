Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0720
 CHF
-0,0013
-0,12 %
12.01.2026 10:10:24

Swiss Consumer Confidence Rises In December

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained less negative at the end of the year, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -31 in December from -34 in November. The expected score was -33.0. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -31.0.

Among the four components, the indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases improved compared to last year, while the sub-indices for economic development outlook and expected financial situation were weakened.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Montag die Bullen.
