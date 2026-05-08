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08.05.2026 10:54:42

Swiss Consumers Less Pessimistic In April

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained slightly less negative at the start of the second quarter, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -40.0 in April from -43.0 in the previous month. The expected score was -46.0.

Further, the index also improved from the previous year's reading of -42.0.

Among the four components, the sub-indices for expected economic development and past financial situation were above their previous year's levels.

Meanwhile, the index for timing of major purchases was lower than a year ago. The sub-index for expected financial situation was barely changed.

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