Swiss Consumers Less Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained less negative in August, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -33.74 from -34.56 in August. The expected score was -33.0. This was also much better reading compared to -50.8 in September 2023.

The survey revealed that the sub-indices, namely economic outlook, past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases, made improvements compared to the same month last year.

Among components, the index measuring expected economic activity over the next year strengthened to 19.4 in September from -22.0 in August, while the past financial situation worsened to -38.9 from -36.7.

The index measuring the expected personal financial situation of households dropped to-33.0 from -31.0. Consumers decisions on making larger purchases showed some resilience in September, with the index rising to -29 from -32.0 in August.