Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0490
 CHF
0,0035
0,33 %
CHF - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
17.11.2025 11:38:24

Swiss Economy Shrinks In Q3

(RTTNews) - The Swiss economy contracted in the third quarter as higher US tariff weighed on exports, the flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.5 percent on a quarterly basis, reversing a 0.1 percent expansion in the second quarter. This marked the first contraction since 2023.

Driven by a sharp decline in value added in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, industry as a whole recorded negative growth, the SECO said. The services sector grew at a below-average rate.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien notierten unterdessen in Rot.
