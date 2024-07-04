04.07.2024 09:19:47

Swiss Inflation Slows Slightly To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in June, though marginally, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, following May's stable increase of 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation rate to remain stable at 1.4 percent. 

The overall inflation was mainly driven by a 3.8 percent growth in costs for housing and utilities. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.3 percent from last year, and those for clothing and footwear slid by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June after rising 0.3 percent in May. Prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.

Core consumer prices dropped 0.1 over the month, taking the annual inflation to 1.1 percent in June from 1.2 percent in May.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen