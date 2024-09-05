Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Jobless Rate Rises To 2.4%
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in August after remaining stable in the previous three months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.4 percent in August, up from 2.3 percent in July.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.
The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 111,354 in August from 107,716 in the prior month.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 2.7 percent from 2.2 percent in July.
Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 2.5 percent.
