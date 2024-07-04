Swiss Jobless Rate Steady At 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable for the second straight month in June, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.3 percent in June, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall slightly to 2.2 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 104,518 in June from 105,465 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained steady at 2.0 percent in June.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.4 percent in June, unchanged from May.