Swiss Jobless Rate Steady At 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable for the third straight month in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Tuesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.3 percent in July, the same as in the previous three months.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 1.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 104,716 in July from 104,518 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 2.2 percent from a stable rate of 2.0 percent in June.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.5 percent in July, up from 2.4 percent in June. That was in line with expectations.