14.03.2024 11:34:00

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the tenth straight month in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices dropped 2.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.3 percent fall in the previous month.

The producer price index dropped 0.3 percent annually in February, while import prices registered a sharp decrease of 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices edged up 0.1 percent in February versus a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month. It was the first increase in eight months.

The monthly increase was largely attributed to higher costs for petroleum and natural gas as well as petroleum products. In contrast, chemical products became cheaper.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen