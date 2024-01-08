Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
08.01.2024 12:40:21
Swiss Retail Sales Recover 0.7%
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales increased for the first time in five months in November amid more demand for non-food items, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose a working-day adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in October. Meanwhile, sales were expected to remain flat.
Sales of non-food items grew 3.1 percent annually in November, while those of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 1.4 percent, the agency said.
Retail sales, excluding service stations, showed a decline of 1.0 percent compared to last year.
On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in November versus a 0.4 percent gain a month ago.
In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.6 percent annually and by 0.6 percent monthly in November.
