Swiss Retail Sales Rise 3.2%, Exceeds Forcast

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased for the second straight month in August, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.

Retail sales climbed 3.2 percent on a yearly basis, after a 2.9 percent strong recovery in July. Sales were expected to rise by 2.6 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered an annual growth of 3.2 percent, and the non-food sector posted a 2.5 percent gain.

Month-on-month, retail sales rose at a slower pace of 0.4 percent in August versus a 2.2 percent increase in July.

In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual growth of 1.9 percent, which was the sharpest increase since June 2024. Monthly, sales were up 0.2 percent.