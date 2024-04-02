|
02.04.2024 10:06:39
Swiss Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall 0.2%
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in February after recovering in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.
Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 0.4 percent annually in February, while those of non-food items increased by 1.1 percent, the agency said.
Retail sales, excluding service stations, also showed an increase of 0.2 percent compared to last year.
On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in February versus a 0.7 percent increase a month ago.
In nominal terms, retail sales fell 0.4 percent annually and declined 0.2 percent monthly in Februaru.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Handel niedriger -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt wagten sich am Dienstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach einem neuen Rekord klar ins Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.