Taiwan Export Orders Plunge 15.6%, More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders continued to decline sharply in September, and at a faster-than-expected pace, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.

Export orders registered a double-digit annual fall of 15.6 percent in September, following a 15.7 percent decline in August. The expected drop was 13.9 percent.

Orders for transport equipment fell the most, by 28.2 percent, followed by machines with a 19.1 percent slump. Similarly, foreign orders for electronic products declined, notably by 16.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders dropped by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders decreased by 12.8 percent yearly, while they rose 0.3 percent monthly in September.