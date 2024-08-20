Taiwan Export Orders Rise 4.8% In July

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders increased for the fifth straight month in July, and at a faster rate than in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders climbed 4.8 percent year-over-year in July, after a 3.1 percent rise in June.

Orders for machinery grew the most by 13.4 percent, followed by orders for information and communication products, which grew by 11.0 percent. Meanwhile, foreign orders for transport equipment fell by 6.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rebounded sharply by 9.8 percent versus a 5.3 percent fall in June.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders rose 9.7 percent annually, and they grew by 10.7 percent monthly in July.