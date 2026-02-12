Taiwan GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Friday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 12.68 percent on year.

Malaysia will provide Q4 figures for GDP and current account; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.2 percent on year and the current account surplus was MYR12.20 billion.

South Korea will release January numbers for import and export prices; in December, import prices were up 0.3 percent on year and export prices rose 5.5 percent.

New Zealand will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 56.1.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 23.