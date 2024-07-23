Taiwan Industrial Output Grows Sharply, Retail Sales Rise Further

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production expanded strongly for the fourth successive month in June, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded at a slightly faster pace in June.

Industrial production advanced 13.23 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 15.73 percent surge in May.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output alone surged 13.50 percent annually in June, and utility production showed an increase of 9.07 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output grew at a moderate pace of 1.41 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.31 percent from May, when it rose by 5.79 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that annual retail sales growth improved to 3.85 percent in June from 2.58 percent in the prior month.

Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores increased by 9.57 percent, and sales at general merchandise stores rose by 6.03 percent.