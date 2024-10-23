Taiwan Industrial Production Surges 11.2%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production continued to expand strongly in September, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew 11.2 percent year-on-year in September, though slower than the 12.5 percent growth in August. Production has been rising since March.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output alone surged 12.11 percent annually in September, and mining and quarrying production rose by 2.41 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector output showed a decline of 6.82 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from August, when it advanced by 4.3 percent.