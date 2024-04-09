Taiwan Inflation Eases To 2.14%, More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in March from a 19-month high in the previous month, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.14 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 3.08 percent rise in February. Economists had forecast inflation to moderate to 2.51 percent.

Food inflation eased to 3.82 percent from 4.49 percent. Housing costs also increased at a faster pace of 1.90 percent versus a 2.02 percent rise seen in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.26 percent in March after a 0.15 percent increase in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices rose 0.34 percent annually in March, after a 0.13 percent gain a month ago.