Taiwan Inflation Rises To 4-Month High

(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in four months amid a rise in food costs, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Friday..

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 2.42 percent year-on-year in June, slightly faster than the 2.23 percent rise in May.

Food inflation increased to 4.16 percent from 3.43 percent. Health costs also increased at a faster pace of 3.78 percent versus a 3.45 percent rise seen in May.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.26 percent in June after a 0.14 percent increase in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer price inflation accelerated to 3.54 percent from 2.75 percent in May.