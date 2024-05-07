Taiwan Inflation Slows To 1.95%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in April, data released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 1.95 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 2.15 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast inflation to moderate fractionally to 2.10 percent.

Food inflation eased to 2.58 percent from 2.86 percent. Transportation and communication costs also increased at a slower pace of 0.69 percent versus a 1.29 percent rise seen in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April after a 0.25 percent increase in the prior month.

Data also showed that producer prices rose 2.06 percent annually in April, after a 0.49 percent gain a month ago.