Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

40,4426
 TWD
-0,1143
-0,28 %
27.10.2025 13:06:19

Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.35%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan held steady in September after increasing slightly in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.35 percent in September, the same as in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.40 percent.

There were 403,000 unemployed people in September compared to 408,000 a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.38 percent in September from 3.45 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that total employment decreased by 11,000 from the previous month to 11.63 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 26,000 in September.

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
