Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher In October

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in October, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.7.

That's up from 46.8 in September although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Taiwanese goods producers cut their production levels again at the start of the fourth quarter, thereby stretching the current period of reduction to seven months. However, whilst solid, the rate of contraction was the weakest seen since May. Firms that recorded lower production often attributed this to weaker customer demand.

New orders likewise fell at a slower, but solid pace in October. Panelists indicated that new business had fallen across both domestic and international markets, which was partly linked to the impact of US tariffs.