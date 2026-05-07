|
08.05.2026 00:01:40
Taiwan Trade Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Friday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, imports were up 38.3 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 61.8 percent for a trade surplus of $21.27 billion.
Malaysia will provide March numbers for industrial production; in February, production was up 3.1 percent on year.
Japan will see April results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 53.4 and 53.0, respectively.
South Korea will release March data for its current account; in February, the current account surplus was $23.19 billion.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.