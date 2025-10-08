Taiwan Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Thursday release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were up 29.7 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 34.1 percent for a trade surplus of $16.83 billion.

Australia will see October results for the inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in September, inflation was seen higher by an annual 4.7 percent.

Japan will provide preliminary September data for machine tool orders; in August, orders were up 8.1 percent on year.

Indonesia will release August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were up 4.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Thursday for Hangul Day and will re-open on Friday.