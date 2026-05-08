Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in April from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $14.4 billion in April from $7.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from $21.3 billion in March. The expected surplus was $19.1 billion.

Exports surged 39.0 percent year-on-year in April, and imports were 29.2 percent higher.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone grew 62.3 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products advanced by 38.9 percent. Taiwan imported 31.5 more mineral products during April.