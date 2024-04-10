Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
|
10.04.2024 11:21:38
Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows On Exports Surge
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in March from a year ago as exports rose more rapidly than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Wednesday.
The trade surplus climbed to $8.68 billion in March from $4.24 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $7.88 billion in February.
Exports grew 18.9 percent year-over-year in March, which was much faster than the 1.3 percent increase in the prior month. Economists had forecast 8.5 percent growth.
Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products jumped 165.0 percent annually in March, while those of parts of electronic products slid by 5.5 percent.
Imports rebounded 7.1 percent annually in March after a 17.8 percent slump in February. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a further decline of 2.4 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.