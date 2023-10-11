Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows Sharply On Export Recovery

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in September from a year ago as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus climbed to $10.32 billion in September from $5.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $8.6 billion in August.

Further, exports rose for the first time since September 2022, data said. Strong

Exports climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in September, reversing a 7.3 percent plunge in the prior month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 3.0 percent fall.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products grew the most by 59.8 percent annually in September, and those of chemicals rose 10.3 percent.

On the other side, exports of base metals and articles of base metals decreased 10.6 percent over the year, and machinery exports were 4.4 percent lower.

Imports declined 12.2 percent annually in September after a 23.0 percent slump in August. That was slower than the expected decrease of 14.5 percent.