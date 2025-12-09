09.12.2025 19:37:30

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's sale of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, revealing the sale attracted average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.175 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.074 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $58 billion worth of three-year notes also attracted average demand.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

