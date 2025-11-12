|
Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.
The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.074 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.
Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.117 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.
On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's sale of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.
The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
