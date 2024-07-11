Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's sale of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.405 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.403 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

The Treasury Department also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds on Thursday.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.