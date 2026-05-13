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13.05.2026 19:18:56
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 5.046 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.
Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.876 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted below average demand.
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