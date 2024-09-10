10.09.2024 19:13:39

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.440 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.810 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen