|
08.12.2025 19:07:19
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, revealing the sale attracted average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.614 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.579 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.85.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: Dow schwächer -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben im Montagshandel nach. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.