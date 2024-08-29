Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
30.08.2024 01:42:44
Tokyo Overall Inflation Jumps To 2.6% On Year In August
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - were up 2.5 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.2 percent in July.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up an annual 2.4 percent. That topped forecasts for 2.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Zahlen: Dow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel höher -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.