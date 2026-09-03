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03.09.2026 17:51:17
Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
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