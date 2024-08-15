|
Treasury Announces Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.
The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting modestly above average demand.
The Treasury is also due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next Thursday.
Last week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of three-year notes attracted average demand, while this month's auctions of ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.
