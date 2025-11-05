|
05.11.2025 14:54:54
Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction are due to be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction are due to be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The three-year noted auction attracted modestly above average demand, the ten-year note auction below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.
