Euro - Türkische Lira

48,8210
 TRY
-0,0397
-0,08 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
20.11.2025 11:50:58

Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In November

(RTTNews) - Turkish consumer confidence improved in November, the survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye, showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 85.0 in November from 83.6 in October. However, a reading below 100 indicates pessimistic outlook.

The survey showed improvement in all sub-indices in November. The index measuring the current financial situation climbed to 69.6 from 67.7 a month ago. Households' expectations about the future financial situation came in at 85.7, up from 84.2.

Similarly, the outlook for general economic situation rose to 79.6 from 78.6 in the prior month. Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months advanced to 105.0 from 104.0.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:24 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
10:14 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX fest -- DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen