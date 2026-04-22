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22.04.2026 10:56:16

Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly In April

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained slightly less pessimistic in April, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 85.5 in April from 85.0 in March. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next year improved, with the corresponding index rising to 87.5 from 85.6. Meanwhile, the index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months weakened to 78.3 from 79.1.

The survey revealed that the sub-index for assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained more positive and improved to 104.4 from 102.7.

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