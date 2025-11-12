Turkey Current Account Surplus Falls In September

(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account surplus decreased in September from a year ago, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Wednesday.

The current account surplus dropped to $1.1 billion from $2.8 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $6.8 billion in September.

The trade deficit in goods widened to $5.4 billion from $3.1 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade rose to $7.7 billion from $7.2 billion.

Primary income showed a shortfall of $1.33 billion, increased from the previous year's $1.26 billion deficit. Data showed that the secondary income turned to a surplus of $91 million versus a $19 million deficit last year.

According to annualized data, the current account deficit was recorded as $20.1 billion in September, and the goods deficit was recorded as $64.8 billion.