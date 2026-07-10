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10.07.2026 13:52:04
Turkey Industrial Output Remains Flat In May
(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production stayed unchanged in May after rebounding in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
Industrial output showed a flat change in May, following a 6.1 percent growth in April, which was the strongest expansion in eight months.
Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing eased sharply to 0.3 percent from 6.9 percent, while the decline in mining and production deepened to 5.0 percent from 2.8 percent. Output produced in the utility sector was 1.0 percent, slower than the 1.8 percent rise in April.
On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.9 percent, in contrast to a 3.8 percent decrease in the prior month.
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