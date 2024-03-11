Turkey Jobless Rate Rises To 9.1%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased somewhat in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose 9.1 percent in January from 8.9 percent in the previous month.

The number of people out of work increased by 85,000 over the month to 3.21 million in January.

The number of employed people increased by 160,000 to 32.22 million in January. The employment rate was 49.0 percent, compared to 48.8 percent a month ago.

The jobless rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 climbed to 16.6 percent from 15.5 percent in the previous month.