Turkey Trade Gap Narrows In August

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade gap decreased notably in August from the previous year as exports rose amid a slump in imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

The trade deficit dropped to $4.99 billion in August from $8.71 billion a year ago.

In August, exports increased by 2.3 percent annually, while imports fell by 10.7 percent.

The main partner country for exports during August was Germany, followed by the UK, USA, Iraq, and UAE.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $0.3 billion.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, both exports and imports grew by 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent monthly in August.